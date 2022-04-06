Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Getty Realty alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GTY. StockNews.com began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of GTY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.73. 149,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,147. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTY. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 28.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Getty Realty (Get Rating)

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.