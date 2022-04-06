Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEOS opened at $5.59 on Friday. Geospace Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $72.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.03.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 13,982 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $76,481.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 15,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,673.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 31,955 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

