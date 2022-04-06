Genus (LON:GNS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2,800.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,800 ($36.72) and last traded at GBX 2,814 ($36.90), with a volume of 3455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,810 ($36.85).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,740 ($75.28) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,534.29 ($72.58).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,213.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,435.29. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Genus’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

About Genus (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

