Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.86.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 70,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,165,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $126.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.36.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.895 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

