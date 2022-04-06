Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.82. 49,435 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 29,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNFT. HC Wainwright raised Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genfit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Genfit to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Genfit alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Genfit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Genfit by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,818 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genfit by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Genfit during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genfit Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.