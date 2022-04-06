Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.82. 49,435 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 29,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.
Several research firms have weighed in on GNFT. HC Wainwright raised Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genfit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Genfit to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92.
Genfit Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNFT)
Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.
