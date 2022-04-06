Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives $71.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

GCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of GCO opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $856.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.03. Genesco has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.09.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Genesco in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

