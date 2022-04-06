Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Generation Income Properties stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Generation Income Properties has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 33.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.54% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

