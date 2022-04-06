General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.07

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.07 and last traded at $69.39, with a volume of 53911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.02.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,956. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after buying an additional 1,585,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,451,000 after buying an additional 300,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in General Mills by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,804,000 after buying an additional 77,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

