GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $55.08

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$55.08 and traded as low as C$50.45. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$51.41, with a volume of 25,119 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on GDI shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.17.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$55.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,474,532. Also, Senior Officer Christian Marcoux acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$55.20 per share, with a total value of C$33,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,120.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.