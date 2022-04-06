GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CEO Sells $4,490,565.31 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $4,490,565.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $117.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.91. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.85.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,842,000 after buying an additional 26,762 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in GATX by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,640,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GATX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in GATX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

About GATX

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

