Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $198.79

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 198.79 ($2.61) and traded as low as GBX 197.10 ($2.58). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 200.50 ($2.63), with a volume of 92,279 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Monday, January 10th.
The stock has a market cap of £243.33 million and a P/E ratio of 16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 198.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 218.74.
About Gateley (LON:GTLY)
Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.
