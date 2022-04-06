Gas Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Gas coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.43 or 0.00011992 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $54.98 million and approximately $11.65 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00047507 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.12 or 0.07391886 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,236.60 or 0.99931872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00054423 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

