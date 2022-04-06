GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down to $170.73

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $170.73, but opened at $150.56. GameStop shares last traded at $151.82, with a volume of 123,974 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of -1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.61.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alain Attal acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in GameStop by 41.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in GameStop by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in GameStop by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in GameStop by 17.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

