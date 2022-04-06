GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 3.8%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $156.52 and last traded at $158.75. 45,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,813,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.00.

GME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get GameStop alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.59 and a beta of -1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.61.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($2.70). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. GameStop’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after buying an additional 150,130 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 101,534 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,137,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,126,000 after acquiring an additional 78,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.