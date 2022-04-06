Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Up to $66.99

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.99, but opened at $69.84. Galapagos shares last traded at $71.07, with a volume of 17,333 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

Get Galapagos alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 7.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Galapagos by 26.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Galapagos by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.