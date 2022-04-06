Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Up to $66.99

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.99, but opened at $69.84. Galapagos shares last traded at $71.07, with a volume of 17,333 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69.
Galapagos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPG)
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
