FY2024 EPS Estimates for Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Increased by Analyst

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Carrefour in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.51.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Carrefour from €17.00 ($18.68) to €18.80 ($20.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrefour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.09) to €19.70 ($21.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Carrefour from €19.00 ($20.88) to €20.50 ($22.53) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.
About Carrefour (Get Rating)
Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.
