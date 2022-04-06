FY2022 EPS Estimates for Swisscom AG Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWYGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Swisscom in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swisscom’s FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCMWY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swisscom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.00.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $57.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.13. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $61.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.40%.

About Swisscom (Get Rating)

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.