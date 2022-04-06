FY2022 EPS Estimates for Swisscom AG Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Swisscom in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swisscom’s FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCMWY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swisscom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.00.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $57.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.13. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $61.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.40%.

About Swisscom (Get Rating)

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.