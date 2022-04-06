FY2022 EPS Estimates for Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Oversea-Chinese Banking in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oversea-Chinese Banking’s FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

OVCHY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHY opened at $18.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

