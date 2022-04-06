FY2022 EPS Estimates for L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Increased by Analyst

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L’Air Liquide in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Air Liquide’s FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AIQUY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($167.03) to €155.00 ($170.33) in a report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €173.00 ($190.11) to €177.00 ($194.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($197.80) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $36.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at $1,280,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

