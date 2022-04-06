FY2022 EPS Estimates for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Boosted by KeyCorp

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

IRT has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.97.

NYSE IRT opened at $26.26 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 41,330 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,727,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,559,000 after buying an additional 838,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

