FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Cut by Analyst

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $362,070.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 242,550 shares of company stock worth $3,168,945 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

