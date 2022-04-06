FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Howmet Aerospace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 1.65. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

About Howmet Aerospace (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.