FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FVCB. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of FVCB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,919. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $21.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.31.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FVCBankcorp news, insider William G. Byers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $104,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,592 shares of company stock worth $701,954 in the last 90 days. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

