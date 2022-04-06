Funko, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Funko in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.74.

FNKO opened at $18.05 on Monday. Funko has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Funko by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Funko by 425.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $2,155,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 2,393 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $43,361.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,540,317 shares of company stock valued at $29,549,216 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

