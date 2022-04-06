Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $8.04

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $7.75. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 14,411 shares changing hands.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89.
About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Full Truck Alliance (YMM)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.