Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $8.04

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $7.75. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 14,411 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $82,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 436.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,394,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after buying an additional 1,134,548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $2,081,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $2,176,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

