Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Director Sells $173,784.70 in Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $173,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FULC traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.87. 549,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,520. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $970.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after purchasing an additional 177,205 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 34,445 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FULC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.