Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Position Cut by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903,319 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTDR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,604,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,525,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

FTDR stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,826. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.11 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

