Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Shares Down 3.6%

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.54. 1,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 131,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $32,068.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $62,986.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,615 shares of company stock worth $956,000 in the last three months. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,472,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,982,000 after buying an additional 177,779 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 329.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 133,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after buying an additional 119,779 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

