Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FCX. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $80,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,213 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.7% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,628 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

