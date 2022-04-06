Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fraport from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fraport from €65.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($62.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Get Fraport alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. Fraport has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.