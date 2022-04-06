Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of FRG opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.84%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.