Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 million, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 0.80. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.68.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Forward Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $9,450,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries (Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

