Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 319.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 692,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,580. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 94.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.