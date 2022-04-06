Fortis (TSE:FTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.99

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$63.99 and last traded at C$63.88, with a volume of 141849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$63.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Fortis to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities downgraded Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.12.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. The stock has a market cap of C$30.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.54%.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.85, for a total transaction of C$1,217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,814,408.95. Also, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$1,037,175.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,253 shares in the company, valued at C$822,110.10. Insiders sold a total of 78,781 shares of company stock worth $4,800,615 over the last ninety days.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

