Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) fell 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19. 258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,883,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

Forge Global Company Profile (NYSE:FRGE)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

