Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $12.76. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 41,169 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $907,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $9,601,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

