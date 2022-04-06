FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.66 and last traded at $57.64. Approximately 192,259 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 109,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.56.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,104,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,346,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 458.6% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,463 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period.

