Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Down to $80.01

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.01, but opened at $71.36. Fiverr International shares last traded at $68.90, with a volume of 26,097 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FVRR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 152.7% in the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 40.6% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after acquiring an additional 212,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 18.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

