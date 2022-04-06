Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIVN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.69 and a 200 day moving average of $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Five9 has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -152.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,435 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.