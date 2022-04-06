Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Sells $233,300.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.19. 1,090,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,939. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.68 and a beta of 0.51. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $211.68.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Five9 by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.05.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.