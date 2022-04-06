Five Below (FIVE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $300.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Five Below is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $214.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $276.00 to $284.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $176.00.

3/31/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $240.00 to $230.00.

3/31/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $210.00 to $165.00.

3/17/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $252.00 to $207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.

FIVE stock traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.64. 543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,261. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.44 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Five Below Inc alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Five Below by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Five Below by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Five Below by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.