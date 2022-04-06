Five Below (FIVE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/1/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $300.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Five Below is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $214.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $276.00 to $284.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $176.00.
- 3/31/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $240.00 to $230.00.
- 3/31/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $210.00 to $165.00.
- 3/17/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $252.00 to $207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.
FIVE stock traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.64. 543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,261. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.44 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
