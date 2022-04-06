First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

MYFW stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $295.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.71. First Western Financial has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott C. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.20 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 19.0% during the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 198,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 31,735 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 709,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

