First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSA) Shares Down 1.5%

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.29 and last traded at $47.29. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.04.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (TUSA)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.