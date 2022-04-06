First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.00 and last traded at $65.21. Approximately 15,930 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 10,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average is $69.60.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.