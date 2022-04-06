First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC) Shares Down 3.5%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $149.56 and last traded at $150.05. Approximately 313,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 317,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.53.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.63.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.