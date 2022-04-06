First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underperform rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.97.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$42.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The stock has a market cap of C$29.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In other news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$108,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,222,092.50. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Insiders sold a total of 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329 over the last 90 days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

