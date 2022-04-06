First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of FRME opened at $41.03 on Monday. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $127.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.63 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

