First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total transaction of C$13,155,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,725,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$325,272,907.98. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$92,394.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at C$2,248,200. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,321 shares of company stock valued at $100,830 and have sold 1,300,133 shares valued at $18,145,754.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$16.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -647.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.30. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.87 and a 1 year high of C$22.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -61.60%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

