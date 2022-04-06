FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) Insider Zoe Fox Purchases 10,901 Shares

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA – Get Rating) insider Zoe Fox purchased 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £1,526.14 ($2,001.50).

FA opened at GBX 13.30 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63. The stock has a market cap of £24.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65. FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 28.63 ($0.38).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

