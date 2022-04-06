Financial Analysis: Vimeo (VMEO) versus Its Peers

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vimeo to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vimeo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -13.47% -12.64% -7.78% Vimeo Competitors -9.53% -11.70% -4.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vimeo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 4 4 0 2.50 Vimeo Competitors 1065 4373 9164 296 2.58

Vimeo presently has a consensus target price of $22.43, suggesting a potential upside of 84.45%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Vimeo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vimeo and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $391.68 million -$52.77 million -36.85 Vimeo Competitors $7.85 billion $2.07 billion 67.61

Vimeo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vimeo peers beat Vimeo on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vimeo (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

